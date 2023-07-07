Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (GGAA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGAA)’s stock price has plunge by 3.66relation to previous closing price of 11.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGAA) is 1100.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GGAA is 0.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GGAA is 0.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On July 07, 2023, GGAA’s average trading volume was 18.80K shares.

GGAA’s Market Performance

The stock of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (GGAA) has seen a 3.16% increase in the past week, with a 5.68% rise in the past month, and a 9.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for GGAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.06% for GGAA stock, with a simple moving average of 13.93% for the last 200 days.

GGAA Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAA rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. saw 16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAA

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (GGAA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.