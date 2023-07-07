Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 14.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/26/23 that Genco Stock Is a Good Bet as Rising Shipping Rates Help Boost Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Right Now?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNK is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNK is $23.76, which is $9.88 above the current price. The public float for GNK is 39.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNK on July 07, 2023 was 834.68K shares.

GNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month, and a -11.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for GNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for GNK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

GNK Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw -12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from REGAN ARTHUR L, who sale 9,423 shares at the price of $14.03 back on May 08. After this action, REGAN ARTHUR L now owns 99,671 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $132,205 using the latest closing price.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C, the CEO, President, and Secretary of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 14,164 shares at $19.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that WOBENSMITH JOHN C is holding 431,024 shares at $274,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.92 for the present operating margin

+36.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +29.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 14.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.