Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) Stock: A 4.48% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has gone up by 3.65% for the week, with a 10.20% rise in the past month and a 3.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for ULCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.48% for ULCC’s stock, with a -6.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Right Now?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ULCC is 2.05.

The public float for ULCC is 215.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ULCC on July 07, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 9.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 111,333 shares at the price of $9.22 back on Jun 09. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 1,264,184 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $1,026,802 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 82,616 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 78,949 shares at $760,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.