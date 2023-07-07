Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FCPT is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FCPT is $28.20, which is $2.83 above the current price. The public float for FCPT is 83.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCPT on July 07, 2023 was 495.93K shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 25.57, however, the company has experienced a -1.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FCPT’s Market Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has seen a -1.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.42% decline in the past month and a -4.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for FCPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for FCPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCPT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FCPT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for FCPT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $28 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

FCPT Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCPT fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.88. In addition, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCPT starting from MOODY JOHN S, who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, MOODY JOHN S now owns 60,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., valued at $189,000 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., purchase 9,425 shares at $26.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that HANSEN DOUGLAS B is holding 54,376 shares at $250,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.39 for the present operating margin

+65.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stands at +43.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT), the company’s capital structure generated 88.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.87. Total debt to assets is 45.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.