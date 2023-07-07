Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has decreased by -0.37 when compared to last closing price of 97.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is above average at 20.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is $108.00, which is $11.61 above the current market price. The public float for FRT is 80.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRT on July 07, 2023 was 496.02K shares.

FRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has seen a 0.38% increase in the past week, with a 3.80% rise in the past month, and a -0.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for FRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for FRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $111 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

FRT Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRT rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.90. In addition, Federal Realty Investment Trust saw -4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRT starting from WOOD DONALD C, who sale 1,891 shares at the price of $112.21 back on Feb 14. After this action, WOOD DONALD C now owns 198,819 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust, valued at $212,196 using the latest closing price.

WOOD DONALD C, the Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty Investment Trust, sale 10,000 shares at $111.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that WOOD DONALD C is holding 200,710 shares at $1,112,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.75 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust stands at +35.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), the company’s capital structure generated 157.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.16. Total debt to assets is 56.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.