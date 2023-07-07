F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) is $3.58, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for FXLV is 47.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FXLV on July 07, 2023 was 473.55K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FXLV) stock’s latest price update

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV)’s stock price has plunge by 10.14relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/12/21 that F45 Stock Is Tanking. The Gym Franchiser Posts a Wider-Than-Expected Loss.

FXLV’s Market Performance

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has experienced a 6.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.03% drop in the past month, and a -48.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.99% for FXLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.17% for FXLV stock, with a simple moving average of -73.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FXLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FXLV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FXLV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FXLV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

FXLV Trading at -29.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FXLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares sank -35.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FXLV rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6512. In addition, F45 Training Holdings Inc. saw -80.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FXLV starting from KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Aug 29. After this action, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP now owns 9,728,141 shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc., valued at $758,730 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, the Director of F45 Training Holdings Inc., purchase 365,000 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP is holding 9,604,530 shares at $983,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FXLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.59 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for F45 Training Holdings Inc. stands at -136.33. The total capital return value is set at -126.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -292.55. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.