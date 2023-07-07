Exscientia plc (EXAI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXAI is 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXAI is $14.75, which is $8.86 above the current price. The public float for EXAI is 102.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on July 07, 2023 was 371.35K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.68 in relation to previous closing price of 6.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXAI’s Market Performance

Exscientia plc (EXAI) has experienced a -1.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.41% drop in the past month, and a 16.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.35% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.93% for EXAI’s stock, with a -9.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -29.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.