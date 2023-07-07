Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.74 in relation to its previous close of 94.05. However, the company has experienced a -3.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Exact Sciences Stock Gains as ‘Doubts Turn to Exuberance’

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is $102.73, which is $10.49 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 176.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXAS on July 07, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS’s stock has seen a -3.16% decrease for the week, with a 7.68% rise in the past month and a 38.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for Exact Sciences Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for EXAS’s stock, with a 52.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $85 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

EXAS Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.62. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 84.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Zanotti Katherine S, who sale 3,027 shares at the price of $90.51 back on Jun 09. After this action, Zanotti Katherine S now owns 64,629 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $273,974 using the latest closing price.

Doyle James Edward, the Director of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 1,402 shares at $90.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Doyle James Edward is holding 54,110 shares at $126,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.