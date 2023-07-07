Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s (VRSK) Stock

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has seen a 1.72% increase in the past week, with a 1.74% gain in the past month, and a 19.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for VRSK stock, with a simple moving average of 20.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is above average at 48.69x. The 36-month beta value for VRSK is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRSK is $222.17, which is -$5.3 below than the current price. The public float for VRSK is 143.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume of VRSK on July 07, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has surged by 0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 226.05, but the company has seen a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Verisk to Sell Energy-Analytics Unit

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $243 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

VRSK Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.23. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 28.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Beckles Kathy Card, who sale 396 shares at the price of $222.13 back on Jul 05. After this action, Beckles Kathy Card now owns 7,066 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $87,963 using the latest closing price.

Daffan Nicholas, the Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 1,561 shares at $219.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Daffan Nicholas is holding 40,875 shares at $342,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.