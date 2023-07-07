Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) Stock

The stock of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has seen a -14.17% decrease in the past week, with a -2.17% drop in the past month, and a -6.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for QNRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.90% for QNRX stock, with a simple moving average of -63.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QNRX is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for QNRX is $11.00, which is $8.22 above than the current price. The public float for QNRX is 10.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of QNRX on July 07, 2023 was 254.95K shares.

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) has plunged by -7.94 when compared to previous closing price of 0.49, but the company has seen a -14.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QNRX Trading at -9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5216. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -68.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -170.50, with -77.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.