Evaluating the Ups and Downs of National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) Stock

The stock of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has seen a -3.09% decrease in the past week, with a -4.64% drop in the past month, and a -14.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for NFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for NFG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is above average at 8.06x. The 36-month beta value for NFG is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NFG is $64.00, which is $14.85 above than the current price. The public float for NFG is 90.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume of NFG on July 07, 2023 was 502.09K shares.

NFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has plunged by -1.48 when compared to previous closing price of 50.39, but the company has seen a -3.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NFG Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.15. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw -21.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.89 for the present operating margin

+58.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Company stands at +18.45. The total capital return value is set at 35.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.13. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.52. Total debt to assets is 34.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.