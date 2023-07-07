Evaluating the Impact of -7.52 Increase on MercadoLibre Inc.’s (MELI) Stock

The stock of MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has seen a -4.48% decrease in the past week, with a -10.54% drop in the past month, and a -11.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for MELI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.50% for MELI’s stock, with a 6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) Right Now?

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 94.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) by analysts is $1589.49, which is $375.62 above the current market price. The public float for MELI is 46.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of MELI was 429.66K shares.

MELI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has decreased by -7.52 when compared to last closing price of 1247.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $1350 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

MELI Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,202.86. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc. saw 36.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MELI starting from de la Serna Juan Martin, who sale 150 shares at the price of $1250.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, de la Serna Juan Martin now owns 200 shares of MercadoLibre Inc., valued at $187,500 using the latest closing price.

de la Serna Juan Martin, the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of MercadoLibre Inc., sale 150 shares at $1265.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that de la Serna Juan Martin is holding 350 shares at $189,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+47.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for MercadoLibre Inc. stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), the company’s capital structure generated 322.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.35. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.