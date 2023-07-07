Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 23.85. However, the company has seen a 0.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is above average at 22.00x. The 36-month beta value for EPRT is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EPRT is $28.23, which is $4.62 above than the current price. The public float for EPRT is 140.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume of EPRT on July 07, 2023 was 878.99K shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT’s stock has seen a 0.64% increase for the week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month and a -3.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.93% for EPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $29 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.01. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.