Equillium Inc. (EQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQ is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Equillium Inc. (EQ) is $6.38, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for EQ is 23.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On July 07, 2023, EQ’s average trading volume was 154.85K shares.

EQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) has surged by 6.56 when compared to previous closing price of 0.76, but the company has seen a 12.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EQ’s Market Performance

Equillium Inc. (EQ) has seen a 12.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.56% gain in the past month and a 2.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.09% for EQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.39% for EQ stock, with a simple moving average of -28.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQ stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQ in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

EQ Trading at 24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +27.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQ rose by +12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7294. In addition, Equillium Inc. saw -23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQ starting from Keyes Jason A, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Aug 29. After this action, Keyes Jason A now owns 77,720 shares of Equillium Inc., valued at $19,810 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.65 for the present operating margin

+99.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equillium Inc. stands at -396.14. Equity return is now at value -89.30, with -44.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equillium Inc. (EQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.