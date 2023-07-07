Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. However, the company has seen a -0.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) Right Now?

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.34.

The average price predicted for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) by analysts is $6.28, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for EPSN is 18.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of EPSN was 97.03K shares.

EPSN’s Market Performance

The stock of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) has seen a -0.75% decrease in the past week, with a 7.30% rise in the past month, and a -0.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for EPSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for EPSN’s stock, with a -11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPSN Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPSN fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Epsilon Energy Ltd. saw -20.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPSN starting from Stabell Jason, who purchase 11,300 shares at the price of $5.12 back on Jun 16. After this action, Stabell Jason now owns 53,500 shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd., valued at $57,856 using the latest closing price.

Stabell Jason, the Chief Executive Officer of Epsilon Energy Ltd., purchase 18,000 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Stabell Jason is holding 42,200 shares at $90,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.07 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Epsilon Energy Ltd. stands at +50.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.