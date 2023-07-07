Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is above average at 3.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is $20.16, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for ERF is 213.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ERF on July 07, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ERF) stock’s latest price update

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 14.36. However, the company has seen a -1.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERF’s Market Performance

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a -1.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.71% decline in the past month and a -7.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for ERF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for ERF stock, with a simple moving average of -11.56% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 105.40, with 50.50 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.