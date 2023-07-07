Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has decreased by -2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 15.47. However, the company has seen a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) by analysts is $19.69, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ERJ was 1.60M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

The stock of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has seen a 0.47% increase in the past week, with a -3.45% drop in the past month, and a -7.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.11% for ERJ’s stock, with a 18.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.53. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02.

Based on Embraer S.A. (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.