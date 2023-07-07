Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): A Technical Analysis

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is $47.56, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for EPC is 48.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPC on July 07, 2023 was 421.16K shares.

The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 40.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/22 that Banana Boat Sunscreen Spray Recalled Over Presence of Carcinogen Benzene

EPC’s Market Performance

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) has seen a -1.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.47% decline in the past month and a -5.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for EPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.64% for EPC’s stock, with a -2.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

EPC Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPC fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.13. In addition, Edgewell Personal Care Company saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPC starting from HILL JOHN N, who sale 4,390 shares at the price of $42.89 back on Jun 14. After this action, HILL JOHN N now owns 72,725 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company, valued at $188,277 using the latest closing price.

O’Toole Eric F, the President, North America of Edgewell Personal Care Company, sale 4,000 shares at $43.95 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that O’Toole Eric F is holding 13,688 shares at $175,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+40.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewell Personal Care Company stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.42. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 39.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.