Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.71relation to previous closing price of 26.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Right Now?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 120.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) by analysts is $38.67, which is $11.95 above the current market price. The public float for DRVN is 61.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of DRVN was 560.99K shares.

DRVN’s Market Performance

DRVN stock saw an increase of 3.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.61% and a quarterly increase of -11.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.03% for DRVN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRVN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DRVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRVN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $41 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

DRVN Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.45. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $23.76 back on May 30. After this action, Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. now owns 2,332,363 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $997,920 using the latest closing price.

Ferrera Gary W, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $24.23 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Ferrera Gary W is holding 63,101 shares at $96,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

+36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 6.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 241.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 61.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.