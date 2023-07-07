Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DDL stock has gone down by -12.84%, with a monthly gain of 8.78% and a quarterly plunge of -19.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.27% for DDL’s stock, with a -28.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.13.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is $41.20, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for DDL is 101.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDL on July 07, 2023 was 508.82K shares.

DDL) stock’s latest price update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL)’s stock price has increased by 5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 2.70. However, the company has seen a -12.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

DDL Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL fell by -11.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited saw -33.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Equity return is now at value -125.60, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.