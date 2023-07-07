Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DQ stock has gone up by 3.24%, with a monthly gain of 3.38% and a quarterly plunge of -10.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for DQ’s stock, with a -13.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is $54.78, which is $18.62 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 67.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on July 07, 2023 was 964.31K shares.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has increased by 4.47 compared to its previous closing price of 37.78. However, the company has seen a 3.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DQ Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.46. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +39.49. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.