CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 10.51. However, the company has seen a -2.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is 10.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CXAI is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CXAI is 1.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 32.80% of that float. On July 07, 2023, CXAI’s average trading volume was 6.51M shares.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXAI’s stock has seen a -2.68% decrease for the week, with a -13.81% drop in the past month and a 547.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.31% for CXApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.25% for CXAI’s stock, with a 9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.