Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CUTR stock has gone down by -8.85%, with a monthly decline of -17.02% and a quarterly plunge of -40.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Cutera Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.10% for CUTR’s stock, with a -57.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CUTR is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CUTR is $25.25, which is $14.2 above the current market price. The public float for CUTR is 19.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.30% of that float. The average trading volume for CUTR on July 07, 2023 was 922.60K shares.

CUTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) has dropped by -3.77 compared to previous close of 14.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUTR Trading at -21.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.07. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -68.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.