CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAW is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CS Disco Inc. (LAW) is $8.36, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for LAW is 53.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On July 07, 2023, LAW’s average trading volume was 252.19K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LAW) stock’s latest price update

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.19 in relation to its previous close of 8.16. However, the company has experienced a -1.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LAW’s Market Performance

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has experienced a -1.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.18% rise in the past month, and a 32.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for LAW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.82% for LAW’s stock, with a 9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

LAW Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAW fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, CS Disco Inc. saw 33.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAW starting from Lafair Michael, who sale 4,371 shares at the price of $5.39 back on May 17. After this action, Lafair Michael now owns 694,251 shares of CS Disco Inc., valued at $23,560 using the latest closing price.

Smith Kevin Joseph, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of CS Disco Inc., sale 4,149 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Smith Kevin Joseph is holding 205,796 shares at $22,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.72 for the present operating margin

+74.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CS Disco Inc. stands at -52.34. The total capital return value is set at -28.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.23. Equity return is now at value -34.50, with -30.30 for asset returns.

Based on CS Disco Inc. (LAW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.65. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.