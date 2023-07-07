Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CRESY is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRESY is $12.65, The public float for CRESY is 58.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CRESY on July 07, 2023 was 150.98K shares.

CRESY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) has dropped by -7.06 compared to previous close of 8.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRESY’s Market Performance

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has seen a -2.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.87% gain in the past month and a 26.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for CRESY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for CRESY’s stock, with a 28.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRESY Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Cresud SACIF y A ADR saw 22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.47 for the present operating margin

+26.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud SACIF y A ADR stands at +38.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.18. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY), the company’s capital structure generated 183.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.69. Total debt to assets is 28.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.