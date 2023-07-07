Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) has seen a -10.62% decrease in the past week, with a -18.74% drop in the past month, and a -12.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for CBU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.58% for CBU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Right Now?

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CBU is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBU is $53.57, which is $10.16 above the current market price. The public float for CBU is 53.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.21% of that float. The average trading volume for CBU on July 07, 2023 was 401.37K shares.

CBU) stock’s latest price update

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU)’s stock price has dropped by -3.25 in relation to previous closing price of 44.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBU Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBU fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.03. In addition, Community Bank System Inc. saw -31.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBU starting from MacPherson Kerrie D., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $55.42 back on Mar 20. After this action, MacPherson Kerrie D. now owns 3,662 shares of Community Bank System Inc., valued at $55,423 using the latest closing price.

STEELE SALLY A, the Director of Community Bank System Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $53.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that STEELE SALLY A is holding 4,585 shares at $106,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Community Bank System Inc. stands at +26.64. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.07.

Based on Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), the company’s capital structure generated 75.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.96. Total debt to assets is 7.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.