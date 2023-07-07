Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 10.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) is above average at 142.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLBR is 17.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLBR on July 07, 2023 was 549.44K shares.

CLBR’s Market Performance

CLBR stock saw an increase of 0.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.13% and a quarterly increase of 1.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.30% for Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for CLBR’s stock, with a 2.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLBR Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBR rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Colombier Acquisition Corp. saw 3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBR

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.