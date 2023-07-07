Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Stock Observes -14.15% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has seen a -2.23% decrease in the past week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month, and a -11.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CWEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.92% for CWEN’s stock, with a -14.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is above average at 5.24x. The 36-month beta value for CWEN is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CWEN is $37.00, which is $9.4 above than the current price. The public float for CWEN is 81.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume of CWEN on July 07, 2023 was 957.72K shares.

CWEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) has dropped by -3.50 compared to previous close of 28.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CWEN Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.20. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the Director of Clearway Energy Inc., purchase 71,980 shares at $31.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 172,601 shares at $2,242,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.76 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +37.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 329.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 59.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.