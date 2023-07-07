Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) by analysts is $3.33, which is $2.82 above the current market price. The public float for CRGE is 97.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CRGE was 495.37K shares.

CRGE) stock’s latest price update

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE)’s stock price has plunge by -8.25relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRGE’s Market Performance

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has seen a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.89% decline in the past month and a -10.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.96% for CRGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.87% for CRGE’s stock, with a -35.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRGE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

CRGE Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGE rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9594. In addition, Charge Enterprises Inc. saw -25.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGE starting from JACOBS GARY N, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Jun 02. After this action, JACOBS GARY N now owns 22,000 shares of Charge Enterprises Inc., valued at $1,960 using the latest closing price.

JACOBS GARY N, the Director of Charge Enterprises Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that JACOBS GARY N is holding 20,000 shares at $1,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.87 for the present operating margin

+0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charge Enterprises Inc. stands at -4.35. The total capital return value is set at -71.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.12.

Based on Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.86. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.