Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CDAY stock has gone up by 0.46%, with a monthly decline of -1.81% and a quarterly plunge of -10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for CDAY’s stock, with a -0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) by analysts is $76.29, which is $11.47 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 152.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CDAY was 1.40M shares.

CDAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) has dropped by -0.37 compared to previous close of 65.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/07/21 that Bitcoin, Match, Spotify: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $68 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.52. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Korngiebel Joseph B, who sale 5,346 shares at the price of $65.77 back on Jul 03. After this action, Korngiebel Joseph B now owns 124,253 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $351,606 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Christopher R, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 4,917 shares at $65.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Armstrong Christopher R is holding 118,880 shares at $323,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.