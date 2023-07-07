Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cepton Inc. (CPTN) by analysts is $2.35, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for CPTN is 57.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CPTN was 659.89K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CPTN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) has decreased by -13.69 when compared to last closing price of 0.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPTN’s Market Performance

CPTN’s stock has fallen by -4.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.17% and a quarterly rise of 1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.68% for Cepton Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.33% for CPTN’s stock, with a -57.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPTN Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares surge +11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5280. In addition, Cepton Inc. saw -63.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Pei Jun, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Mar 16. After this action, Pei Jun now owns 27,454,268 shares of Cepton Inc., valued at $270,000 using the latest closing price.

McCord Mark, the Chief Technology Officer of Cepton Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that McCord Mark is holding 10,389,248 shares at $10,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-792.46 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cepton Inc. stands at +126.31. Equity return is now at value -616.10, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cepton Inc. (CPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,620.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.