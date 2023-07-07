CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.64 in comparison to its previous close of 21.81, however, the company has experienced a -4.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) Right Now?

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is $22.30, which is -$0.67 below the current market price. The public float for CARG is 97.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARG on July 07, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

CARG’s Market Performance

The stock of CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has seen a -4.79% decrease in the past week, with a 6.33% rise in the past month, and a 18.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for CARG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for CARG’s stock, with a 31.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.73. In addition, CarGurus Inc. saw 54.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARG starting from Zales Samuel, who sale 17,707 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Jul 21. After this action, Zales Samuel now owns 392,587 shares of CarGurus Inc., valued at $443,029 using the latest closing price.

Zales Samuel, the COO and President of CarGurus Inc., sale 2,293 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Zales Samuel is holding 392,587 shares at $57,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc. stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 27.40 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc. (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.