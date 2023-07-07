Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock Sees a-1.60 Decrease

In the past week, GOOS stock has gone up by 4.81%, with a monthly gain of 6.76% and a quarterly plunge of -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for GOOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is 25.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOS is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is $20.11, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 52.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.30% of that float. On July 07, 2023, GOOS’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 17.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GOOS Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +5.95. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.