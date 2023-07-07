Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) has surged by 5.15 when compared to previous closing price of 5.44, but the company has seen a 6.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) is above average at 21.19x. The 36-month beta value for BAER is also noteworthy at -0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BAER is 11.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of BAER on July 07, 2023 was 71.10K shares.

BAER’s Market Performance

The stock of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has seen a 6.92% increase in the past week, with a -9.06% drop in the past month, and a 22.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.24% for BAER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.22% for BAER’s stock, with a -24.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAER Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares sank -13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAER rose by +6.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. saw -43.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.78 for the present operating margin

+24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. stands at -707.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.