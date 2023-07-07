Home  »  Companies   »  Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) Share...

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) has surged by 5.15 when compared to previous closing price of 5.44, but the company has seen a 6.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) is above average at 21.19x. The 36-month beta value for BAER is also noteworthy at -0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BAER is 11.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of BAER on July 07, 2023 was 71.10K shares.

BAER’s Market Performance

The stock of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has seen a 6.92% increase in the past week, with a -9.06% drop in the past month, and a 22.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.24% for BAER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.22% for BAER’s stock, with a -24.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAER Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares sank -13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAER rose by +6.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. saw -43.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -48.78 for the present operating margin
  • +24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. stands at -707.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

