Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.64 in comparison to its previous close of 112.26, however, the company has experienced a 2.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAH is $114.90, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for BAH is 130.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for BAH on July 07, 2023 was 913.15K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH’s stock has seen a 2.65% increase for the week, with a 8.10% rise in the past month and a 17.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for BAH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

BAH Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.16. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Laben Nancy, who sale 20,261 shares at the price of $112.00 back on Jul 03. After this action, Laben Nancy now owns 24,255 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $2,269,232 using the latest closing price.

Laben Nancy, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 71 shares at $112.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Laben Nancy is holding 28,426 shares at $7,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +2.91. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.