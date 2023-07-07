BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC)’s stock price has plunge by 3.30relation to previous closing price of 3.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) is above average at 33.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) is $3.25, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for BKCC is 71.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKCC on July 07, 2023 was 178.44K shares.

BKCC’s Market Performance

BKCC stock saw an increase of 5.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.88% and a quarterly increase of 2.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for BKCC’s stock, with a -2.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKCC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

BKCC Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKCC rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.12 for the present operating margin

+79.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72.

Based on BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), the company’s capital structure generated 79.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.27. Total debt to assets is 42.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.