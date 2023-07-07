BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) by analysts is $10.79, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for BIGC is 69.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.30% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BIGC was 973.08K shares.

BIGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 9.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC’s stock has fallen by -2.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.26% and a quarterly rise of 6.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for BIGC’s stock, with a -5.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

BIGC Trading at 13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from EGGERTON LISA, who sale 9,581 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, EGGERTON LISA now owns 134,953 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $95,822 using the latest closing price.

EGGERTON LISA, the Chief Marketing Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 8,445 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that EGGERTON LISA is holding 137,253 shares at $84,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.12 for the present operating margin

+71.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -50.14. The total capital return value is set at -22.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.90. Equity return is now at value -217.20, with -25.70 for asset returns.

Based on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), the company’s capital structure generated 766.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.46. Total debt to assets is 73.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.