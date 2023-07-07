Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 260.30. However, the company has seen a -0.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is 47.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDX is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is $284.61, which is $28.05 above the current market price. The public float for BDX is 282.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On July 07, 2023, BDX’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

BDX’s Market Performance

BDX’s stock has seen a -0.06% decrease for the week, with a 1.92% rise in the past month and a 4.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for Becton Dickinson and Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for BDX’s stock, with a 5.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $295 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

BDX Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.57. In addition, Becton Dickinson and Company saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Byrd Richard, who sale 1,421 shares at the price of $248.60 back on Feb 03. After this action, Byrd Richard now owns 4,119 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company, valued at $353,261 using the latest closing price.

Polen Thomas E Jr, the Chairman, CEO and President of Becton Dickinson and Company, sale 9,500 shares at $265.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Polen Thomas E Jr is holding 28,878 shares at $2,518,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson and Company stands at +8.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 65.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 31.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.