Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 80.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is above average at 13.41x. The 36-month beta value for BECN is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BECN is $80.33, which is -$5.22 below than the current price. The public float for BECN is 49.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume of BECN on July 07, 2023 was 429.03K shares.

BECN’s Market Performance

The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has seen a 0.64% increase in the past week, with a 19.68% rise in the past month, and a 51.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for BECN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.02% for BECN’s stock, with a 39.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

BECN Trading at 20.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.70. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 58.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Nelson Christopher Carl, who sale 8,611 shares at the price of $72.95 back on Jun 12. After this action, Nelson Christopher Carl now owns 0 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $628,172 using the latest closing price.

RANDLE STUART A, the Director of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 10,299 shares at $72.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that RANDLE STUART A is holding 31,417 shares at $745,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.