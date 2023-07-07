Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.79 in relation to its previous close of 1.94. However, the company has experienced a 0.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) by analysts is $4.00, The public float for AZRE is 64.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of AZRE was 249.23K shares.

AZRE’s Market Performance

AZRE’s stock has seen a 0.57% increase for the week, with a -20.81% drop in the past month and a -24.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for Azure Power Global Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.66% for AZRE’s stock, with a -52.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZRE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AZRE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AZRE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2022.

AZRE Trading at -17.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZRE rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8110. In addition, Azure Power Global Limited saw -59.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.58 for the present operating margin

+70.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azure Power Global Limited stands at -27.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59.

Based on Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), the company’s capital structure generated 441.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.55. Total debt to assets is 72.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 384.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.