authID Inc. (AUID) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) has plunged by -11.23 when compared to previous closing price of 0.96, but the company has seen a 24.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AUID is also noteworthy at 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AUID is 19.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of AUID on July 07, 2023 was 65.75K shares.

AUID’s Market Performance

The stock of authID Inc. (AUID) has seen a 24.10% increase in the past week, with a 21.44% rise in the past month, and a 89.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.48% for AUID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.31% for AUID’s stock, with a -0.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUID Trading at 45.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares surge +18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUID rose by +24.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7502. In addition, authID Inc. saw 46.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUID starting from Garchik Stephen Jeffrey, who purchase 3,120,633 shares at the price of $0.46 back on May 26. After this action, Garchik Stephen Jeffrey now owns 7,400,192 shares of authID Inc., valued at $1,429,250 using the latest closing price.

Garchik Stephen Jeffrey, the 10% Owner of authID Inc., purchase 1,091,703 shares at $0.46 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Garchik Stephen Jeffrey is holding 1,181,009 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4013.65 for the present operating margin

-42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for authID Inc. stands at -4488.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In summary, authID Inc. (AUID) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.