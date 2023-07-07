Auddia Inc. (AUUD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is $1.50, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 17.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUUD on July 07, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AUUD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUUD’s Market Performance

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has seen a -2.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.40% gain in the past month and a -19.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.56% for AUUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.63% for AUUD’s stock, with a -54.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4974. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -56.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUUD starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Jul 14. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1,740,859 shares of Auddia Inc., valued at $6,449 using the latest closing price.

Thramann Jeffrey John, the Executive Chairman of Auddia Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Thramann Jeffrey John is holding 1,734,359 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -173.20, with -130.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.