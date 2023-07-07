Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) has surged by 2.57 when compared to previous closing price of 28.35, but the company has seen a 11.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) by analysts is $56.00, which is $31.0 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 22.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.84% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ARCT was 433.82K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stock saw an increase of 11.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.82% and a quarterly increase of 7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.41% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.51% for ARCT stock, with a simple moving average of 41.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $51 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.92. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 71.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.16 back on Jun 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 549,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $135,800 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 7,925 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 554,448 shares at $239,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at +4.54. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 28.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.