Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 11.97x. The 36-month beta value for UGP is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UGP is $3.64, which is -$0.18 below than the current price. The public float for UGP is 751.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on July 07, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has dropped by -4.15 in relation to previous closing price of 3.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP’s stock has risen by 1.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.49% and a quarterly rise of 33.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for UGP’s stock, with a 33.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

UGP Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 52.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.