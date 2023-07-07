Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

The 36-month beta value for SOND is also noteworthy at 1.71.

The public float for SOND is 157.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.91% of that float. The average trading volume of SOND on July 07, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

SOND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) has dropped by -9.05 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that Sonder CFO Sanjay Banker Stepping Down, Will Join Board

SOND’s Market Performance

SOND’s stock has fallen by -0.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.89% and a quarterly drop of -27.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.99% for Sonder Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.92% for SOND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -29.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5765. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -59.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Rothenberg Philip L, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on May 17. After this action, Rothenberg Philip L now owns 300,000 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $135,000 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Francis, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonder Holdings Inc., purchase 211,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Davidson Francis is holding 4,060,224 shares at $107,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.