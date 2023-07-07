Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PG&E Corporation (PCGU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCGU) is above average at 1225.82x. The 36-month beta value for PCGU is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCGU is $18.95, which is -$130.1 below than the current price. The public float for PCGU is 16.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of PCGU on July 07, 2023 was 109.05K shares.

The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCGU) has decreased by -3.15 when compared to last closing price of 154.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PCGU’s Market Performance

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) has experienced a 1.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.49% rise in the past month, and a 5.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for PCGU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for PCGU’s stock, with a 7.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCGU Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCGU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCGU rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.50. In addition, PG&E Corporation saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCGU starting from Burke Carolyn Jeanne, who purchase 156 shares at the price of $15.90 back on Mar 30. After this action, Burke Carolyn Jeanne now owns 25,072 shares of PG&E Corporation, valued at $2,480 using the latest closing price.

Poppe Patricia K, the Chief Executive Officer of PG&E Corporation, sale 66,700 shares at $15.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Poppe Patricia K is holding 1,269,325 shares at $1,058,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCGU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.37 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PG&E Corporation stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75.

Based on PG&E Corporation (PCGU), the company’s capital structure generated 234.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, PG&E Corporation (PCGU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.