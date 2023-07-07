Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Momentus Inc. (MNTS)

The 36-month beta value for MNTS is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNTS is $0.69, which is $0.85 above than the current price. The public float for MNTS is 79.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume of MNTS on July 07, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

MNTS) stock’s latest price update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNTS’s Market Performance

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has seen a 2.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.46% decline in the past month and a -46.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.07% for MNTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for MNTS’s stock, with a -66.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2 based on the research report published on July 05th of the previous year 2022.

MNTS Trading at -19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -20.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2899. In addition, Momentus Inc. saw -64.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who sale 1,822,239 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Jun 08. After this action, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP now owns 12,302,114 shares of Momentus Inc., valued at $484,533 using the latest closing price.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, the 10% Owner of Momentus Inc., sale 722,301 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP is holding 4,876,327 shares at $192,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30526.76 for the present operating margin

-662.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Momentus Inc. stands at -31921.07. The total capital return value is set at -82.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.45. Equity return is now at value -170.60, with -88.60 for asset returns.

Based on Momentus Inc. (MNTS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.57. Total debt to assets is 23.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -36.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.