Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) is above average at 0.69x. The 36-month beta value for LFLY is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LFLY is $2.00, which is $1.72 above than the current price. The public float for LFLY is 32.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume of LFLY on July 07, 2023 was 306.94K shares.

LFLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has decreased by -7.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LFLY’s Market Performance

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has experienced a -3.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.00% drop in the past month, and a -28.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.60% for LFLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.53% for LFLY’s stock, with a -50.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

LFLY Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3108. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -57.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Miyashita Yoko, who sale 3,334 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 09. After this action, Miyashita Yoko now owns 318,247 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $1,010 using the latest closing price.

Krishnaswamy Suresh, the Chief Financial Officer of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Krishnaswamy Suresh is holding 216,841 shares at $757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.13 for the present operating margin

+87.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leafly Holdings Inc. stands at +10.70. The total capital return value is set at -54.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.93. Equity return is now at value -409.30, with 44.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.