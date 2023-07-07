Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is above average at 17.29x. The 36-month beta value for LRCX is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LRCX is $568.55, which is -$58.73 below than the current price. The public float for LRCX is 133.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume of LRCX on July 07, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

LRCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) has decreased by -1.21 when compared to last closing price of 628.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Buying on the Bad Chip News

LRCX’s Market Performance

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has experienced a -3.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.54% rise in the past month, and a 23.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.51% for LRCX’s stock, with a 27.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $500 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

LRCX Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $624.64. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 47.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y, who sale 882 shares at the price of $642.86 back on Jul 03. After this action, TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y now owns 12,999 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $567,003 using the latest closing price.

TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y, the Director of Lam Research Corporation, sale 881 shares at $524.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y is holding 13,881 shares at $461,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.14 for the present operating margin

+45.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +26.80. The total capital return value is set at 47.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.80. Equity return is now at value 64.70, with 26.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 30.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.