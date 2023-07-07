Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN)

The 36-month beta value for JZXN is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JZXN is 34.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of JZXN on July 07, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

JZXN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) has dropped by -2.35 compared to previous close of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JZXN’s Market Performance

JZXN’s stock has fallen by -1.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.06% and a quarterly rise of 13.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.54% for Jiuzi Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for JZXN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.99% for the last 200 days.

JZXN Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZXN fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1539. In addition, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. saw 24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JZXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-275.93 for the present operating margin

-3.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiuzi Holdings Inc. stands at -270.31. Equity return is now at value -125.50, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.